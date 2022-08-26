Make haste! Bridgerton Ball is happening in Corpus Christi this weekend

There will be a costume contest, so wear your best period piece attire!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Make haste to La Retama Central Library for a Bridgerton Ball this weekend!

The library will transform into a ballroom with live music, ballroom dance lessons, crafting classes, marketplace shopping and some tea and sconces.

Someone will be named the "season's diamond" by the Queen and her court.

The event is Saturday, August 27 and runs from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Season one of Bridgerton was Netflix’s second most-watched series ever. The book series by Julia Quinn follows the Bridgerton family during “dating season” in Regency England, but each book (and season) focuses on a new family member in search of love.

The first season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced series centered on Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) preparation for her first social season and attempt at finding a suitor. Lady Whistledown (Dame Julie Andrews) serves as narrator and pseudonym for an author of a scandalous newsletter. The second season followed the love story of Anthony Bridgerton.

