That's what we call 'Paint-Brush' Country! 'Color the Way for CASA 5K' to benefit local children's advocacy nonprofit

Unlike your average 5K run, "Color the Way for CASA" runners will be doused in rainbows of powder pigment as they quite literally color the way to the finish line!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyone needs a voice, but none more so than children.

The Brush Country Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) does just that for abused and neglected children in and around the Kingsville area. However, you don't have to live there in order to make a difference in their lives.

Brush Country CASA Outreach Coordinator Nicole Ortegon joined us on Domingo Live to share how folks from across South Texas can help keep their mission going by registering in their "Color the Way for CASA 5K" fundraiser.

While CASA's mission is serious business, the fundraiser is anything but – unlike your average 5K run, "Color the Way" will see its runners be doused in rainbows of powder pigment as they quite literally color the way to the finish line!

The "Color the Way for CASA 5K" will take place 8 a.m. on Aug. 12 at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. People of all ages and locations are welcome to register both online and in-person on the day of the race.

Pre-registration for the 5K race is $35 for adults 13 and over, while kids 12 and under can pre-register for the 5K and the "Kids' One Mile Run" for $15 per race. Registration is also available on the day of the race, but will increase in price to $40 for adults and $20 for kids.

Groups interested in registering as a team are also welcome to call (361)595-7233 for special group rates.

Further information about the 5K, CASA's mission and volunteering opportunities can be found at Brush Country CASA's official website.

