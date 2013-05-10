Your guide to Buc Days 2023

Arrrrr you ready? Buc Days 2023 kicks off May 4 and there are so many events and so much information to keep track of. We decided to put it all in one place for you so you can minimize your research time and maximize the fun.

Buc Days Stripes Carnival : Carnival kicks off May 4

Buc Days 2023 begins on May 4 at 5 p.m. with the opening of the carnival and the popular Dollar Night! Entrance price and all rides will be just $1 each.

The Buc Days Stripes Carnival begins May 4 and ends on May 14.

You can purchase a $30 All-You-Can-Ride wristband day-of upon entry. This price is only for weekday (Monday-Friday) day-of entry. Simply purchase a Single Day Gate Entry ticket at the box office for $5 and then make your wristband purchase at the Kiosk inside the Gate.

For weekends, you can purchase an All-You-Can-Ride wristband day-of for $40 on any Saturday or Sunday. Simply purchase a Single Day Gate Entry ticket at the box office for $5 and then make your wristband purchase at the Kiosk inside the Gate.

You can also buy a presale wristband. Pay $25 and go straight to the Gate. Once on the grounds, head to the Carnival Kiosk to pick up your All-You-Can-Ride Wristband for non-stop fun. Pre-sale purchase locations will be at H-E-B Business Centers, O’Reilly Autoparts locations and online at WadeShows.com.

Your Single Day Gate Entry ticket gets you access to the Stripes Carnival, Treasure Island, Buckin’ Marlin Stage, Wings Over South Texas, BBQ on the Bay, and other non-Arena attractions.

You can also watch the Dunking of the Mayor around 5:25 p.m. on May 4 from the seawall on Shoreline Blvd. at Starr St.

The Shops at Treasure Island

Over 76,000 square feet of exhibit space for shopping, petting zoos, concession areas and more.

Racing Pigs Show

Daily shows located in Treasure Island

Red Dragon Pirate Shows

Daily shows located in Treasure Island