CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a Corpus Christi tradition 83 years in the making, celebrating a major part of this city's history -- the annual Buc Days Celebration!

On Tuesday, the Buccaneer Commission gathered to announce some exciting new changes to next year's big event.

In 2020, Buc Days will not be held in at Water's Edge Park but will instead be held in the parking lot of the American Bank Center. They are also introducing a marketplace called Treasure Island, which will allow vendors to set up shop inside the exhibit all and sell their wares.

Organizers also announced that the regular order of Buc Days events would be changed so that rodeo events will take place along with all the other fun activities the celebration has to offer.

3News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from their meeting with more on the big announcement.

