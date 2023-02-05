The Blue Angels have arrived in Corpus Christi!

The team is set to show their skills at the Wings Over South Texas airshow this weekend during Buc Days.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get excited, Corpus Christi!

The elite US Navy Blue Angels have arrived at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi Thursday morning for the Wings Over South Texas airshow this weekend.

The Blue Angels usually make some practice runs over the city in the days before the show, so don't be surprised if you hear some loud engines from above over the next few days.

The air show will be two-and-a-half hours long and will be taking place May 6-7 at noon. Residents can watch the air show from the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

General admission tickets for the airshow are included with a Buc Days gate ticket, which is $5. A reserved seat ticket is $20, VIP tickets, which includes prime seating, lunch and complimentary beer, are $100 per adult and $50 per child. There are also options to reserve a corporate tent.

You can also secure tickets to watch the show from USS Lexington, and experience that promises to put you right in the middle of the action.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!