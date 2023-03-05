CCRTA's 'GoPass' app can help with Buc Days travel plans

The 'GoPass' app gives you real-time bus locations and departures. It will also help you find nearby stops.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marks the first day of Buc Days 2023, which is always a highly anticipated event, which means finding parking for your car, may be a nightmare.

To avoid that, residents can try the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority Go Pass app to makes things easier digitally on your phone.

Rita Patrick, with CCRTA said the app should make travelling throughout the city easier.

"Some people say, I don't know how to buy a ticket, I don't know where to get a ticket," she said. "I don't know what to do. This eliminates all of those questions."

The app uses GPS that will show residents the real-time location of the city's transit.

"It does show you where your bus is. In proximity to where you are," she said.

Those with disabilities can utilize the fixed transit buses or B-Line Paratransit services. Managing Director of Operations for CCRTA Derek Majchszak said there are some features available that incorporate B-Line services.

"We also sell our B-Line passes through it. And it enables a contactless form of payment, so you can buy your fare on your phone and show it to the driver."

Chairwoman for the Committee for Person with Disabilities Jennifer Scott says her clients utilize B-Line Paratransit services often.

"Here at Choice Living, our clients ride the B-Line service which is a paratransit service, that is a shared ride for people with disabilities who can't access the fixed route service," she said.

Clients at Choice Living Community depend on B-Line Transit to enjoy what the city has to offer.

"It is specifically for our community, for people with disabilities, and it's important that they know there is a service out there for them," she said.

Although you can pay for the B-Line Transit system fare on the 'GoPass' app, Majchszak said they're still working on incorporating more features.

"We are working on the ability to schedule your trips, for B-Line, or cancel trips, paying your fare all at one time," he said.

The point CCRTA wants to drive home is the app's ability to make transit services easier for everyone to access.

Jeremy Sirio with CCRTA added, "If there's a stop you frequently use or a place you need to use, constantly, like school or work, you can favorite that stop."

CCRTA has designated an area in front of their building where those with disabilities will be able to view the Buc Days parade. If you would like to learn more about the ADA section, call CCRTA at this number: 361-883-2287.

