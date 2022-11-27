O come, all ye musical! Corpus Christi Cathedral invites public to 'A Cathedral Christmas' concert

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hark! The angels won't be the only ones singing this Saturday.
Corpus Christi Cathedral Music Director Alex Oldroyd joined us live to bring us tidings of great musical joy in the form of the Cathedral Christmas Concert Series: A Cathedral Christmas concert.
"It's a great way to connect with the spirit of Christmas and Advent," said Oldroyd, " and we look forward to sharing that with you."
Admission for the concert is free, but the Cathedral asks that guests RSVP with a free seating pass available at the Cathedral Concert Series website.