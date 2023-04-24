¡Fiesta con motocicleta! CC Gypsy Motorcycle Club to host Cinco de Mayo Rally May 5-7

Whether you're a veteran biker or someone looking to fill your weekend with good vibes, you're invited to live high on the hog at the Gypsy MC Cinco de Mayo Rally!

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're in need of cool points this Cinco de Mayo weekend, why not party with some of the nicest bikers around?

Jennifer Hunter and Patrick Lahti of the Corpus Christi Gypsy Motorcycle Club joined us live to invite the community to their Cinco de Mayo Rally May 5-7.

The Gypsy MC Cinco de Mayo Rally will take place at Live Oak Park in Ingleside, Tx, and feature a fun run, camping, karaoke and games for both adults and children.

All are welcome to register for the rally, regardless of affiliation with the club or possession of a motorcycle. Registration materials for the Cinco de Mayo Rally can be found and printed out at this link here.

The proceeds of the three-day rally will directly benefit a variety of local charities, such as the Good Samaritan's Rescue Mission, the Boys & Girls Club and the Purple Door.

This event doesn't mark the first time the Gypsies have taken measures to give back to the community: their philanthropic activity in the Coastal Bend reaches all the way back to their chapter's founding in 1968.

"We are a not-for-profit organization, nothing we do is for profit," said Corpus Christi Chapter President Patrick "Gypsy Grasshopper" Lahti. "We're on a shoestring [budget] right now... and we still gave to our charities, even though we didn't have any income."