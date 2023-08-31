CC7D Screening Day & Awards Ceremony to showcase over two dozen locally-made short films

Not all who join the Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Challenge complete it it. But this year, 26 teams have done just that and are on their way to the big screen Sept. 3.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you like scary movies?

No worries if you don't – no two movies are ever the same in the Corpus Christi 7 Day Film Project (CC7D).

Heidi Hovda, CC7D chair and co-founder, joined us on Domingo Live to invite the public to the 2023 CC7D Screening Day and Awards Ceremony, where over two dozen locally-made short films will make their debut on the silver screen.

For 16 years, CC7D has gathered some of the Coastal Bend's most ambitious filmmakers in a grueling yet fulfilling summertime challenge: creating a short film based on a specific prop, character and line in just one week.

According to Hovda, not everyone who accepts the challenge manages to complete it. However, this year, 26 teams completed the challenge in July, qualified for the competition portion of the project, and are now preparing for their first public screening event at Alamo Drafthouse on Sept. 3.

The CC7D Screening will be divided into three flights. Flight 1 begins at 1 p.m. and contains "elevated content" that may not be suitable for everyone. Flight 2 starts at 2:45 p.m., followed by Flight 3 at 4:45 p.m.

While audience members are free to choose which screenings they attend, all are encouraged to practice proper audience etiquette and and avoid disrupting others' viewing experiences.

After the screenings, the party will move to the House of Rock at 8 p.m. for the CC7D Awards Ceremony, where the competition's grand jury will announce their picks for the coveted Grand Jury Prize, as well as the Young Filmmaker Award, the Audience Award, Best Screenplay, Best Use of Essential Prop and other categories.

The CC7D Screening Day & Awards Ceremony not only promises to be a fun and inclusive event for all movie lovers to enjoy, but it also offers locals a chance to experience the breadth of talent within the Coastal Bend community.

And who knows? You might just witness the rise of a brand new film star.

Just make sure your future self stays on top of those biopic royalties.