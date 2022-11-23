Last-minute shopping for your Thanksgiving meal? Check out the Pre-Thanksgiving Farmer's Market Wednesday

Grow Local South Texas suggests making your holiday local with fresh ingredients and homemade goodies for your big meal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Instead of struggling to find parking and standing in a long line at the grocery store for your last minute Thanksgiving items, why not go the local route and clear your shopping list at the Grow Local Downtown Farmer's Market?

The Pre-Thanksgiving Farmer's Market will be open Wednesday night from 5-8 p.m. at the Art Center of Corpus Christi at 100 N. Shoreline Blvd.

Shoppers will be able to find locally made cranberry sauces, desserts, rolls, stuffing mix, and more. There will also be holiday décor available.

It's Grow Local Farmers' Market Day! And it's our very special Pre-Thanksgiving Market 🦃🥧🍽️💐 Vendor specials this week... Posted by Grow Local South Texas on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Grow Local South Texas gave us a sneak peak at what will be available to buy during market hours:

Breads, Sauces & Savory Dishes: