Last-minute shopping for your Thanksgiving meal? Check out the Pre-Thanksgiving Farmer's Market Wednesday

Grow Local South Texas suggests making your holiday local with fresh ingredients and homemade goodies for your big meal.
Credit: Grow Local South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Instead of struggling to find parking and standing in a long line at the grocery store for your last minute Thanksgiving items, why not go the local route and clear your shopping list at the Grow Local Downtown Farmer's Market?

The Pre-Thanksgiving Farmer's Market will be open Wednesday night from 5-8 p.m. at the Art Center of Corpus Christi at 100 N. Shoreline Blvd.

Shoppers will be able to find locally made cranberry sauces, desserts, rolls, stuffing mix, and more. There will also be holiday décor available. 

It's Grow Local Farmers' Market Day! And it's our very special Pre-Thanksgiving Market 🦃🥧🍽️💐 Vendor specials this week...

Grow Local South Texas gave us a sneak peak at what will be available to buy during market hours:

Breads, Sauces & Savory Dishes:

  • Lorberau Legacy Farms: Cranberry Feta and Apple Crisp Chèvre
  • Nonna's Italian Homemade Bread: Artisan Sourdough Shaped Pumpkins, Yeast Dinner Rolls, Sourdough Dinner Rolls, Gluten-Free Italian Rolls
  • Floyd & Rosie's Backyard Garden: Cranberry Sauces
  • Paloma Street Market: Homemade Stuffing ingredients or complete kit, Bakery box of assorted homemade rolls
  • The Vine Juice Co: Cranberry Bliss Juice
  • Sherry's Goodies Jams N Jellies: Holiday flavors include Cranberry Orange, Holiday Pear, Pomegranate, & Spiced Apple Cider

    Holiday Desserts:
  • From the Garden & Nursery: Bourbon Pecan Pies, Apple Crisp Pies, Cherry Tart Pies, Crinkle Cookies, Iced Pumpkin Cookies
  • Nonna's Italian Homemade Bread: Pumpkin Spice Cookies, Artisan Chocolate Fig Bread ( w/bourbon)
  • Suki B’s Macarons: Turkey & Pie Shaped Macarons
  • Paloma Street Market: Bakery boxes of assorted homemade treats including gingerbread, Pan de Polvo cookies and more
  • Southern Beauty: Pumpkin Crunch Cake

    Center Pieces and Host/Hostess Gifts:
  • Oso Bay Farm: Thanksgiving Center Pieces featuring locally grown flowers
  • Sherry's Goodies Jams N Jellies: Thanksgiving Themed Hostess Gift Bags 

