x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Christmas to last all month long during Portland's Christmas on the Coast celebration

This year's Christmas on the Coast in Portland promises everything from a free concert and games galore, to reindeer games on a real snow field!

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas lasts all month long in Portland!

Kristin Connor of Portland Parks and Rec joined us live to get us caught up on everything involved in this year's month-long Christmas on the Coast celebration, which will include Christmas in Portland, a Tinsel Trot and a free concert by local country favorite Kyle Park.

"We've added even more activities because we want people to stay here, as opposed to going somewhere else," Connor said. "We've got great events and experiences that families can come and make many memories."

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out