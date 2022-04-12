Christmas to last all month long during Portland's Christmas on the Coast celebration

Kristin Connor of Portland Parks and Rec joined us live to get us caught up on everything involved in this year's month-long Christmas on the Coast celebration, which will include Christmas in Portland, a Tinsel Trot and a free concert by local country favorite Kyle Park.

"We've added even more activities because we want people to stay here, as opposed to going somewhere else," Connor said. "We've got great events and experiences that families can come and make many memories."