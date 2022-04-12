Hit a holiday homerun for local living center at Christmas on the Diamond

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The baseball diamond at the Miracle League Field won't just be for baseball this Friday!

Lori Garcia of the Volunteer Services Council joined us live to hit a holiday homerun at their Christmas on the Diamond event from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 10. On top of donations, profits from the event's food truck sales will be used to support the mentally disabled residents of the Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center.