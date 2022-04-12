Hit a holiday homerun for local living center at Christmas on the Diamond

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The baseball diamond at the Miracle League Field won't just be for baseball this Friday!
Lori Garcia of the Volunteer Services Council joined us live to hit a holiday homerun at their Christmas on the Diamond event from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 10. On top of donations, profits from the event's food truck sales will be used to support the mentally disabled residents of the Corpus Christi State Supported Living Center.
"Due to limited state funding, the Volunteer Services Council depends on the community, organizations, businesses to help enrich the lives of the residents there," Garcia said.