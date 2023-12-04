CNATRA dedicates headquarters building to Navy hero VADM James H. Flatley, Jr.

The CNATRA building's new namesake is best known in the Coastal Bend for his post-WWII service as training director of the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Naval Air Training Command held a dedication ceremony to rename the CNATRA headquarters building in honor of Vice Admiral James H. Flatley, Jr.

Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Admiral Richard Brophy spoke at the ceremony on CNATRA's behalf, and Nueces County Judge Connie Scott also gave her remarks. Members of the Flatley family were also in attendance, including retired Rear Admiral James H. Flatley III, and other community leaders.

VADM Flatley is best known in the Coastal Bend for his post-WWII service as training director of the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi.

Throughout his career, VADM Flatley held several leadership positions and was credited as a fighter ace during WWII. He was also vastly commended for his bravery, leadership and skill as both a naval aviator and tactician.

