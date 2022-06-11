COADA 'Stars and Strikes Bowling Tournament' to benefit local veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not all heroes wear capes, but they certainly will wear bowling shoes this Nov. 13th.
Kalynn Thompson with the Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how the community can help support veterans overcoming substance abuse and addiction by participating in the very first "Stars and Strikes 9 Pin No Tap Bowling Tournament" fundraiser at Bowlero.
"The funds made from this event will support our programs and the support we give to our service members," said Thompson.