COADA 'Stars and Strikes Bowling Tournament' to benefit local veterans

Along with the bowling tournament, "Stars and Strikes" will offer a silent auction, a breakfast menu and a special prize for tournament winners.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not all heroes wear capes, but they certainly will wear bowling shoes this Nov. 13th.

Kalynn Thompson with the Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how the community can help support veterans overcoming substance abuse and addiction by participating in the very first "Stars and Strikes 9 Pin No Tap Bowling Tournament" fundraiser at Bowlero.

"The funds made from this event will support our programs and the support we give to our service members," said Thompson.

