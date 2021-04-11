Coastal Bend hosts annual 'Walk for Memory' event to honor those battling Alzheimer's disease

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi are hosting the annual face-to-face Walk for Memory this Saturday. The event serves as a way for those suffering from Alzheimer's disease to get the word out about how to help.
Health experts such as Dr. Nestor Praderio, founder of Face to Face LLC., said he hopes to see awareness events like this continue to expand in the area.
"We are going to get together. We are going to take this globally -- generation to generation," Praderio said.
Additionally, Praderio said that the event helps to bring a form of unity between generations.
"That's the reason the children are welcome to the walk and adults are welcome to the walk," Praderio said. "And for the ones that are not on the walk, we are going to mourn the ones who died this year."
The event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday near McGee Beach with opening remarks, followed by the walk itself at 10 a.m. After the walk, attendees can enjoy the free food and drinks along with live music.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Kingsville man arrested for murder of uncle, leads police on interstate chase
- KPD officer shot in the line of duty, airlifted to Corpus Christi
- Flounder fishing temporarily suspended as of Nov. 1
- NAACP urges free agent athletes to avoid signing with Texas teams
- Nueces County sees low early voting turnout
- Texas State Aquarium begins national search for new CEO
- Why it's more important than ever to get the flu shot this year
- Grab the family! CC Movie Nights at Whataburger Field is back
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.