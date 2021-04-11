Coastal Bend hosts annual 'Walk for Memory' event to honor those battling Alzheimer's disease

The event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday near McGee Beach with opening remarks, followed by the walk itself at 10 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi are hosting the annual face-to-face Walk for Memory this Saturday. The event serves as a way for those suffering from Alzheimer's disease to get the word out about how to help.

Health experts such as Dr. Nestor Praderio, founder of Face to Face LLC., said he hopes to see awareness events like this continue to expand in the area.

"We are going to get together. We are going to take this globally -- generation to generation," Praderio said.

Additionally, Praderio said that the event helps to bring a form of unity between generations.

"That's the reason the children are welcome to the walk and adults are welcome to the walk," Praderio said. "And for the ones that are not on the walk, we are going to mourn the ones who died this year."

The event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday near McGee Beach with opening remarks, followed by the walk itself at 10 a.m. After the walk, attendees can enjoy the free food and drinks along with live music.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.