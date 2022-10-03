Coastal Bend goes all-out for National Night Out

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — When first responders like the police, firefighters, or EMS pull up in your neighborhood, it's usually about some serious business. But tomorrow night across the country, the only business your local first responders will worry about is having some serious fun!
National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that hopes to build strong, positive relationships between communities and their local first responders.
With community, safety and a good sense of fun in mind, National Night Out will be celebrated in these Coastal Bend communities. Check them out!
- When: October 4th, 6-8 p.m.
- Where: Robert's Point Park
- Free burgers from SONIC
- Desserts from Miss Kay's & Port A Creamery
- Live music by The Dunebillies
- Canine Demonstration by Sgt. Riggs
- When: October 4th, 6-9 p.m.
- Where: Bishop City Park
- Food, games, vendors, goody bags and giveaways
- Free ID kits for kids
- When: October 4th, 6-10 p.m.
- Where: TAMU Kingsville
- Food, refreshments, games and music
- Live music by DJ Street
- Special appearances by TAMU Kingsville and Kingsville Police Department mascots
- When: October 4th, 6-9 p.m.
- Where: N.O. Simmons Park, 2867 Avenue J
- Snow cones, "copsicles," hotdogs and vendors
- Obstacle course, kiddie crime scene and dunk tank
- Free pet adoptions and microchipping
- Special appearances by Blue Santa and Cell Phone Sally
- Live music by Johnny Kiser
- When: October 4th, 6-8 p.m.
- Where: Portland Municipal Park, 1815 Memorial Parkway
- Bounce houses, games and face painting
- "The Drunk Car Experience" with field sobriety testing
- Special appearances by HEB Buddy, the Chick-Fil-A Cow, GP Drama Club Princesses and GP Cheerleaders
- When: October 4th, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Where: George West City Park on Nueces and Travis Street
- Free food, drinks and kids' activities
- Halo Flight fly-over
- Live music
- Patrol car and fire truck tours
- When: October 4th, 6-8 p.m.
- Where: Town Square, 101 E Main Avenue
- Free hotdogs, drinks and goody bags
- Live music
- Special performance by the Robstown Early College High School Band
- When: October 5th, 6-8:30 p.m.
- Where: Bee County Courthouse
- Music, games, prizes, food and snacks
- When: October 4th, 5-7:30 p.m.
- Where: Aransas Pass Aquatic Center
- Free food, giveaways and swimming
- Door prizes include scooters, drones, games and toys
- When: October 4th, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Where: Fulton Convention Center, 402 N. Fulton Beach Road
- Free hotdogs, snow cones, potato salad, beans, coleslaw, corn on the cob, cookies and lemonade
- Free kids' goody bags
- Golf cart/marching parade at 6 p.m. from Fulton Town Hall to the Fulton Convention Center – all marchers and decorated golf carts welcome