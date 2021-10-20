Coastal Bend residents experience a true ‘Taste of the Island’ with good food

Megan Furey, President of the Padre Island Business Association said the event wasn't able to take place last year because of COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a line out the door at the 32nd annual Taste of the Island, with people salivating to get their hands on delicious local favorites.

Romeo Galindo, owner of Island Time and Island Gatherings said it's been a tough year and a half for the restaurant industry. Galindo said events like Taste of the Island helps to bring them all together.

"We love it, we get to see a lot of our friends, and some new people. We get to have a little fun step out of our lane for a little bit,” Galindo said.

Megan Furey, President of the Padre Island Business Association said the event wasn't able to take place last year because of COVID-19.

However, this year they managed to have a sold out event.

“It’s successful because the Island loves the island and people that don't normally come out here,” Furey said. “This gives them the opportunity to try lots of different restaurants and lots of different cuisine.”

Furey said they did have a few vendors back out last minute due to backordering on certain food items. However, another business agreed to help out.

“Our friends at Padre Pizzeria have agreed to supply pizza all night long to make sure there is enough food for our sold out crowd,” Furey said.

