Community Shred Day at Del Mar College

Their Day Foundation is holding a Community Shred Day to help residents safely dispose of sensitive documents. The event is happening from 9:00 to 2:00.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents who need to dispose of sensitive documents can do so safely today at the Community Shred Day event, hosted by the Their Day Foundation Inc.

The event is taking place at the Del Mar College Center for Economic Development on 3209 S. Staples St. from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

There, residents can have their documents professionally destroyed so that no private information can be stolen from them.

Residents are limited to 2 banker boxes of documents per vehicle.

For more information you can contact the Their Day Foundation Inc. at theirdayfoundation@gmail.com, or call at 361-548-9489.

