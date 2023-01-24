Congrats to the 2023 Y Women in Careers Winners!

According to YWCA Corpus Christi CEO/President Nancy Wesson-Dodd, three of this year's winners work in male-dominated industries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've said it once, we'll say it again:

Who run the world?!

GIRLS!

YWCA Corpus Christi CEO and President Nancy Wesson-Dodd joined us live to announce this year's winning group of Y Women in Careers, of which three reportedly work in male-dominated industries.

The 2023 Y Women in Careers:

Kelly O’Donnell Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer at ValueBank Texas

Peggy V. Hatcher, Chief in the Chemical Process Branch of Corpus Christi Army Depot

Kathy Snyder Hubner, Certified Professional Landscape Designer at Gill Garden Center & Landscape Company

Julia Kriegel, Chief Executive Officer of Oneta Corporation, Pepsi, Everest Water, Bay Coffee, Canteen Victoria & Sunrise Vending

Eileen Longoria, Vocational Rehabilitation Services Supervisor at Texas Workforce Solutions

Brandi Moss, Captain of the Corpus Christi Police Department

The 2023 winner of the YWCA Rising Star Award:

Dr. Coral Dworaczyk Carey, Ph.D., realtor at South Coast Real Estate & Symmetry Commercial Management

The Rising Star Award is a new award category that honors women that have made an exceptional professional example within the first three years of her career.

Wesson-Dodd also announced that the YWCA will recognize the women's achievements at the 43rd Y Women In Careers Awards Banquet on March 2, 2023. The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. at the American Bank Center, where each woman will tell her success story in the hopes of inspiring other women and girls in attendance.