Corpus Christi ISD marching bands, drill teams to perform during 2022 Halftime Showcase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The stands over at Cabaniss Stadium will be filled with fans Tuesday night, but it won't be for a football game.

Six Corpus Christi high school bands and drill teams will show off their best halftime performances during Corpus Christi ISD's 2022 Halftime Showcase.

The community is invited to watch as Carroll, King, Miller, Moody, Ray and Veterans Memorial marching bands showcase their talents before regional competitions.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Cabaniss Stadium. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free for all.

