Corpus Christi ISD marching bands, drill teams to perform during 2022 Halftime Showcase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The stands over at Cabaniss Stadium will be filled with fans Tuesday night, but it won't be for a football game.
Six Corpus Christi high school bands and drill teams will show off their best halftime performances during Corpus Christi ISD's 2022 Halftime Showcase.
The community is invited to watch as Carroll, King, Miller, Moody, Ray and Veterans Memorial marching bands showcase their talents before regional competitions.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Cabaniss Stadium. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free for all.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Airport now going after Orlando and Las Vegas
- Rockin' K Farms reveals their 2022 corn maze design... and it's very Texas!
- Dashcam catches head-on crash with wrong-way driver on Holly Road
- WEATHER BLOG: When does the first Fall cold front arrive in Corpus Christi?
- 'They are felony charges': Beeville teen locked up for making prank call to 911 about a school threat
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.