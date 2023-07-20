Corpus Christi Parks and Rec looking to fill 160 jobs

The department has 160 part-time and full-time summer positions open and will conduct interviews on-the-spot Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are looking for a job, grab some resumes and head to the Corpus Christi Gymnasium this Saturday as Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation looks to fill some open positions.

Positions include:

Pool Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)

Gulf Beaches Lifeguards (Age 16 and older)

Senior Recreation Leader (Age 18 and older)

After-Hour Kid Power After School Program Staff (Age 18 and older)

Park Technician I and II (Age 18 and older; Full time)

Kitchen Worker (Age 18 and older; Full time)

Job seekers must provide:

Picture Identification

Proof of education (High School Diploma or G.E.D.)

Social Security card or work card

Résumé (Optional)

Those who attend must meet certain qualifications, and certain positions do require specific certifications.

Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent of guardian present.

The job fair will be on Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Gymnasium located at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway.

Applicants must pass a background check and pre-employment drug test.

For full job descriptions with duties, go to the City Jobs website or contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 361-826-3460.

