Corpus Christi Pride Parade and Block Party puts the 'unity' in 'community' this Saturday

LGBTQ+ community members and allies are invited to show gay pride this Saturday in the Corpus Christi Pride Parade and Block Party.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Pride Parade and Block Party returns this weekend to much fanfare, glitz and glam!

Jonathan Swindle, President of Pride Corpus Christi, joined us live with the plans in place and what you can expect if you head out.

The two-part event begins Saturday morning at 11 a.m. with a pride parade along Shoreline Boulevard that kicks off at the Art Center of Corpus Christi. Along with rainbow gear, participants are encouraged to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay hydrated throughout the parade.

A block party will then take place from 1-5 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and Natural History. The party will feature a number of vendors and activities, such as a drag performance, comedy show, special guest speakers, COVID and flu vaccinations, HIV/STD testing, voter registration and other attractions.

The Museum of Science and Natural History will also offer discounted tickets for attendees of the event.

This will be the first Corpus Christi Pride Parade since 2019; the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to high COVID numbers in the area.

The theme for this year's pride event is "community with unity," a sentiment that Swindle says has become more important than ever over the last few years.