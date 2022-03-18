Beat the traffic: RTA offering free park-and-ride shuttles to Jazz Fest

Shuttles will be available to and from City Hall and the Nueces County Courthouse to Heritage Park.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering free Park & Ride shuttles to the Texas Jazz Festival on Friday, March 18th and Saturday, March 19th.

Free parking will be available at both City Hall and the Nueces County Courthouse.

President of Jazz Fest, Nick Martinez said the two night event is expected to draw in a big crowd, the downtown area hasn't experienced in a while.

"Probably expecting anywhere from 15-25 thousand people," Martinez said.

With that many people packing into the S.E.A. district, traffic could pose some issues. There are also areas where parking will not be allowed.

Construction will also be an issue to keep in mind when venturing to Texas Jazz Fest.

"If you take the Crosstown Expressway, get off before the turn because if you don't you will end up on North Beach," Martinez said.

The festivities kick off Friday at 5:00 p.m. There will be drinks, food, and a lot of fun!

