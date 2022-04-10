x
Veg out at 5th Annual Corpus Christi VegFest this Saturday

Corpus Christi VegFest organizer Sonny Rodriguez gives us a sneak peek of the vegan foods and features at this Saturday's vegan food festival.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veganism is the practice of abstaining from animal products and consuming only plant-based foods – otherwise known as "rabbit food."

Rabbit food? More like the raddest food, say the foodie fans of VegFest, .

"We're just trying to bring the best of all the worlds and combine it into one plate on a daily basis," said Sonny Rodriguez, volunteer organizer of Corpus Christi VegFest.

The 5th Annual Corpus Christi VegFest is coming to Heritage Park this Saturday, bringing with it a day full of vegan treats, live music and informative presentations about vegan living.

Rodriguez joined us live to discuss what to expect at this year's 5th Annual VegFest.

    

