Veg out at 5th Annual Corpus Christi VegFest this Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veganism is the practice of abstaining from animal products and consuming only plant-based foods – otherwise known as "rabbit food."
Rabbit food? More like the raddest food, say the foodie fans of VegFest, .
"We're just trying to bring the best of all the worlds and combine it into one plate on a daily basis," said Sonny Rodriguez, volunteer organizer of Corpus Christi VegFest.
The 5th Annual Corpus Christi VegFest is coming to Heritage Park this Saturday, bringing with it a day full of vegan treats, live music and informative presentations about vegan living.
Rodriguez joined us live to discuss what to expect at this year's 5th Annual VegFest.