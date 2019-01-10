CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents from around Coastal Bend were invited to gather from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Academy Sports & Outdoors for this year's National Night Out event.

The event brings law enforcement officers together with members of the community to help raise promote safety and unity against crime. It's a national event held during the first Tuesday in August, but in Texas National Night Out is held during the first Tuesday of October.

Corpus Christi's National Night Out event runs from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Academy Academy Sports and Outdoors. All are invited.

If you live in Ingleside, the Ingleside Police Department will host their event at 6:30 p.m.

Ingleside Police Department The Ingleside Police Department is proud to announce it's partnershi... p with the Neighbors App by Ring. This will help provide residents of our city with real-time local crime and safety information. The Neighbors App already has millions of users and has been crucial in curbing crime and keeping neighborhoods safe across the country.

