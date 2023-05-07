Honor the lives lost to COVID-19 with sunset vigil on JP Luby Beach

Families are encouraged to wear white and bring photos of loved ones and a battery-operated candle.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 1 million Americans lost their lives when they contracted COVID-19, according to the Center for Disease Control. A sunset vigil is being held Saturday, July 8 to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend.

Yellow Heart Memorial is partnering with Fence of Love, Coastal Bends Hearts, and The Robert Villegas Foundation to host the vigil at J.P. Luby Beach. The vigil is open to the public.

Families are encouraged to wear white and bring photos of loved ones and a battery-operated candle.

"The pandemic will never leave our hearts," Lisa Rodriguez-Escalona, organizer for the vigil, said. "I was directly impacted by it, I lost both of my parents and my grandmother to the COVID-19 virus, so it's something that is near and dear to my heart."

Texas recorded the second highest number of COVID deaths. Yellow Heart organizers said normal grieving processes were disrupted due to the unprecedented nature of the pandemic and this memorial can help families grieve.

"When I lost my mom, I made it my mission to humanize the numbers that drowned out every victim of COVID,” said Rosie Davis, founder of Yellow Heart Memorial.

The vigil will be at 7 p.m. at JP Luby Beach, beach marker 206. To learn more about the organization, visit their website here.

