2nd Annual 'Cultura Corpus Christi: Noche de Mariachi' event to benefit Mano-a-Mano Scholarship Fund

Proceeds of the event will go to the Mano-a-Mano Scholarship Fund, a Chamber of Commerce program that helps local schools fund educational and vocational pursuits.

The "Noche de Mariachi" fundraiser will take place Oct. 14 from 6-10 p.m. at IBC Bank (221 S. Shoreline Blvd.) The night will feature live mariachi music, food & drinks, vendors and plenty of games for all in attendance, as well as guest appearances by our own Rudy Treviño and Barbi Leo.

Interested parties can purchase a reserved table sponsorship for the fundraiser at this link. Food and mercado vendors can also register for booth and food truck spaces at the link as well.

Further updates to the "Noche de Mariachi's" lineup and activities can be found at the event's official website and Facebook event page.

