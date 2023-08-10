2nd Annual 'Cultura Corpus Christi: Noche de Mariachi' event to benefit Mano-a-Mano Scholarship Fund

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United Chamber of Commerce's Al Arreola and IBC Bank's Gus Barrera joined us on Domingo Live to invite the community to support the Mano-a-Mano Scholarship Fund at the 2nd Annual "Cultura Corpus Christi: Noche de Mariachi" fundraiser.
The "Noche de Mariachi" fundraiser will take place Oct. 14 from 6-10 p.m. at IBC Bank (221 S. Shoreline Blvd.) The night will feature live mariachi music, food & drinks, vendors and plenty of games for all in attendance, as well as guest appearances by our own Rudy Treviño and Barbi Leo.
Proceeds of this year's event will go to the Mano-a-Mano Scholarship Fund, which helps schools throughout the area fund educational and vocational programs.
Interested parties can purchase a reserved table sponsorship for the fundraiser at this link. Food and mercado vendors can also register for booth and food truck spaces at the link as well.
Further updates to the "Noche de Mariachi's" lineup and activities can be found at the event's official website and Facebook event page.
