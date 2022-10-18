Making 'Great Strides' against Cystic Fibrosis with Driscoll Children's Hospital

You can help the hospital fight Cystic Fibrosis with their annual 'Great Strides' Walk and 5K this weekend that benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cystic Fibrosis (or CF) is a devastating genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs.

Nearly 40,000 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with CF and the disease significantly affects both the quality and duration of life.

But there is hope.

Driscoll Children's Hospital established their Cystic Fibrosis Care Center in 2015 which serves the entire South Texas region. The center is part of a larger national network that provides specific care for people with CF.

You can help Driscoll continue to provide that care by supporting their annual "Great Strides" Walk and 5K that benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The event is happening Oct. 22 at Cole Park. You can register to walk, run or volunteer by clicking here.

For more information, you can call Lori Carreon at 713-621-0006.

