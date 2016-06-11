Kolache craving? Czech out Czechfest this weekend in Robstown

Head over to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Robstown this Sunday for food, fun and fellowship.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — How about a two-for-one Czechfest event this weekend? Head over to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Robstown this Sunday for food, fun and fellowship.

"We'll have two different kinds of meals. We'll have a barbecue meal with all the trimmings, and we'll also have a Czech meal with sauerkraut – perfect, great sauerkraut, and also don't forget the kolaches that I was going to bring to you this morning," according to Daniel Bluntzer, organizer of Czechfest.

Bluntzer joined us live on First Edition this morning to talk more about what you can expect.

John-Thomas Kobos: Daniel, jak się masz? I hope things are going well over there with you. What can people expect this weekend?

Daniel Bluntzer: Jak się masz? Well, it's going to be a fun-filled day. It's going to be great weather. Please come out and see us for the 38th annual Czechfest. We'll have two different kinds of meals. We'll have a barbecue meal with all the trimmings, and we'll also have a Czech meal with sauerkraut – perfect, great sauerkraut, and also don't forget the kolaches that I was going to bring to you this morning.

JTK: Well, thank you for teasing us with that right there!

DB: We're going to have games for the kids, we're going to have a KC raffle, live auction, silent auction, craft booths. And this year, for the first year, we're going to have a classic car show. So please come out and join us for food, fun and fellowship.

JTK: Tell me a little bit about what it was like having these last two years with no event. Did that hurt you all in any way? What's been the sentiment?

DB: I would say it hurt more just in not being able to get the church family together and do something for the community. Last year was an abridged Czechfest, which was plates to-go; the year before, it was nothing. So we're happy to be back after three years, and it'll be a fun-filled day. It's going to be a lot of work, but it's going to be a lot of fun.

JTK: You know, as a Pole myself, it's nice to see so many Czechfest events taking place, capturing that part of Europe and bringing some of that culture here in South Texas. And we know that in Texas, the Czech population – Germany, it's a big influence here.

DB: It is, it is. My grandparents are full Czechs, so I grew up with kolaches, grew up with sausage and sauerkraut, so this kind of brings a lot of home back to me.