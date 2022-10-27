Día de los Muertos Festival returns to downtown Corpus Christi this weekend

Thousands are expected to descend on downtown Corpus Christi to celebrate loved ones who are no longer with us.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Día De Los Muertos street festival in downtown Corpus Christi is back after a two year hiatus. K Space Contemporary and Axis Tattoo are partnering to bring the festival back to downtown after taking two years off due to the pandemic.

Día De Los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is a Mexican tradition that involves family and friends gathering all to remember loved ones that have died. Participants build alters to honor the dead as a way to honor and celebrate their lives.

"It is a poignant time, both solemn and joyous, with colorful customs, pageantry, and whimsy despite the sobering subject," the festival organizers explained.

Corpus Christi's Día De Los Muertos Festival began as a small event back in 2008 in which the group occupied just one city block. Now in its 15th year, it has grown to over 10 city blocks with vendors from all over and draws festival goes from all over Texas and the country.

The theme for this year's celebration is "El Regreso De Las Almas," or The Return of The Souls.

There are several things to do during the festival. There will be the usual food trucks, face painting and shopping but there will also be a Walk of Remembrance, ofrenda display, fine art exhibition and live performances.

The event will kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday October 29 and runs through midnight ending around 12:30 p.m. This year the group is going cashless for much of the beverage sales, however vendors will be accepting cash and cards.

Parking may be limited in downtown during the festival with several streets closed during the celebration. The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering a free park and ride. Park and ride lots can be found at Corpus Christi City Hall, Nueces County Courthouse and the Texas A&M University Corpus Christi's Sand Dollar Parking Lot.

