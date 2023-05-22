Evacuate the dancefloor! Cast of 2nd Annual Dancing with the Coastal Bend revealed on Domingo Live

Along with a brand new crop of dancers, the 2nd Annual Dancing with the Coastal Bend will also take on a brand new logo and venue for the event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The rules of this dance competition are simple: each contestant will pair up with a professional dancer and learn a dance routine over the course of six months.

The catch? The contestants have little to no dance experience.

Event organizers Dennis Rinaldi and Angela Murray joined us on Domingo Live to announce the cast of the 2nd Annual Dancing with the Coastal Bend (DWTCB), a charity dance competition benefiting the American Cancer Society: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign.

Much like its inspiration, dance show "Dancing with the Stars," DWTCB plucks a cast of "celebrities" from around the Coastal Bend and tucks them under the professional wing of their dance partners until competition night.

"It's a pretty big time commitment when you throw in work and family," said Murray of the training process, "but it's worth it when they get out there and they're so proud of themselves."

But victory in DWTCB isn't just a matter of pride – it's about doing good for the sake of others and raising breast cancer awareness within our community.

Moreover, even the "celebrities" featured in the competition are chosen based on the good they do for the Coastal Bend.

"We try to get people that have a strong influence in the community; many of them fundraise for multiple different charities," said Rinaldi.

Last year's competition was a smashing success: the event sold out of seating and earned just shy of $10,000 for the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

This year, Rinaldi hopes to double that..

The 2nd Annual DWTCB hits the dancefloor the evening of October 7, 2023, at Mansion Royal in Corpus Christi, Tx. Tickets to watch the competition will be available online for a discounted rate until the end of June, after which they will sell for $150.

While the event itself is months away, you can follow the cast's journey to dancing stardom on its official Facebook page.

DWTCB isn't the only event that will benefit the American Cancer Society this fall, though.

Rinaldi shared with us that he is also planning the return of the Men Wear Pink Chili & Salsa Cook-Off, a free event that promises October ditties, delights, deliciousness and door prizes for the entire family.

The cook-off is currently scheduled for Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 810 Houston St. in Portland, Tx.

Anyone interested in sponsoring either event is welcome to reach out to Dennis Rinaldi via email at drinaldi.rmwp@gmail.com or by messaging the DWTCB Facebook page.

And now, the couples:

Sammy Flores and Amanda Lee Barrera (co-owner of Kiko's Mexican Food Restaurant & Cantina)

Donovan Reagan and Evangelyn Reyes (owner of Dust My Face)

Carlos Cano and Brittany Andrews (owner of Brittany's Diva Brunch)

Andrew DeLuna and Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow

Michelle Foote and Eric Ramirez (on-air radio personality at Planet 102.3)

Lance Valdez and Lauren Indrinson (on-air radio personality, in-arena host of the Corpus Christi Hooks and Islanders Basketball)

Venessa Santos and Jarrett Atherton (real estate investor and general contractor)

Stephanie Figueroa and Joe Perez (owner of Smoothie King Corpus Christi)

Angela Murray and Dr. Chuck Blend (professor at Corpus Christi Museum of Science & History)

Elizabeth Allen and Adam Hinojosa (local politician)

Sarah Juarez and Dan Rios (radio show host and development director at KLUX 89.5)