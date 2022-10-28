Welcome back: Downtown business prepares for the influx in visitors during Día De Los Muertos Festival

After a two year hiatus, the annual festival returns to Downtown Corpus Christi. Businesses in the area are ready to welcome back visitors.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown businesses are preparing for the influx in visitors over the weekend as the annual Día De Los Muertos Festival returns to the city.

"It is really everybody coming together," said Georgia Griffin, an employee at '20/20 Vintage'.

Griffin is one of many in the downtown district who were excited to take part in this year's return of the event. Griffin said from the increase in foot-traffic for business to rebuilding the morale in the streets, the festival has been well-missed.

"You can find your way to us through the festivals and stuff when you may not otherwise have been on the street," said Griffin. "So for a lot of the little businesses around, that's a big deal."

Storeowner Monica Ellison collaborated with local artist Andrea Cardenas to offer a themed-mural on the windows of the shop. Griffin said the decorations help get people in the spirit for the weekend.

"You want to start building that energy and one of the best ways to do that is visually. Día De Los Muertos is super visual and so you know, having those things start to get people's juices going," said Griffin.

20/20 Vintage will be open a little later for the event, Griffin said they will close at 9 p.m., leaving them just enough time to still get out and enjoy the festival themselves.

"We just want to get the community excited. Both our community and businesses and the community at large that we thrive on," said Griffin.

