It's dollar night at the Buc Days Carnival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buc Days Stripes Carnival opens Thursday night and it just happens to be dollar night!

You can get into the carnival for $1 and each ride will cost just $1 Thursday night. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Also Thursday night, the annual Dunking of the Mayor. You can watch from the Seawall on N Shoreline Blvd at Starr St. as Mayor Paulette Guajardo takes a plunge into Corpus Christi Bay.

There will be several events at Treasure Island in the American Bank Center including pig races, Red Dragon Pirate Shows and live music from Lucky Joe and Elida Reyna.

3NEWS spent Thursday morning at Treasure Island inside the American Bank Center. Treasure Island is filled with vendors covering a wide range of products and there’s something for everyone.

The City of Corpus Christi gave tips for getting to the carnival easily.

Via Northbound SH-286 (Crosstown Expressway), motorists are urged to use the new “Staples Street, Bayfront, and Leopard Street” exit to access the Buc Days Carnival and events at the American Bank Center.

Via Southbound IH-37, motorists are urged to exit at Port Avenue to access the Buc Days Carnival and events at the American Bank Center.

Via SB US-181(Harbor Bridge), motorists are urged to use the new SH 286 exit and Port Avenue exit.

Buc Days has made parking available at the Whataburger Field parking lot for $10. They also offer free park and ride services to the American Bank Center and Stripes Carnival.

Click here for a full schedule of events!

