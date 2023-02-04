Domingo Live gets cray-cray for 'Crawfish for a Cause!'

Crawfish for a Cause 2023 promises to be bigger and crawfishier than it's ever been, with a whopping 10,000 pounds of crawfish slated to be cooked by 24 teams.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crawfish for a Cause isn't just a cute, catchy name – it's a real, live event that does real, live good in the Coastal Bend by shelling out real, mostly-unalive crawfish!

... Or crawdad.

... Crayfish?

... You get the picture.

Crawfish for a Cause organizer Teysha Dougherty and Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend Community Relations Director Abigail Cieslik joined us live to invite the Coastal Bend to the crawfishiest cookoff and food fest of the year.

"It's definitely grown exponentially, and we're looking forward to cooking a lot of crawfish," Dougherty said. "We have 24 teams that have entered into our cookoff competition; we're at about 2,000 tickets sold; we've raised over $90,000 so far in sponsorships; we're looking at [cooking 10,000 pounds of crawfish]."

As impressive as the scope of this crawfish fest is, what really drives the event forward is its massive contribution to the community, with all proceeds directly benefiting the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend.

"Our main thing we do is we offer family shelter, and then they work with our case managers to get back on their feet," said Cieslik. "We just really look to serve people like we would serve our own family members."