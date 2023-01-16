Driscoll Health Plan to help students explore healthcare careers with free event

The Inspiring Role Models event will feature speeches by leading healthcare professionals, Q&A sessions with speakers, door prizes and local educational resources.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Working in healthcare is a dream that many across the Coastal Bend have, but feel is unattainable due to time, expense and scarcity. However, Driscoll Health Plan says that there are 1,000 different jobs waiting for you in the healthcare industry, and the first step to snagging one is learning about it.

Driscoll Health Plan's Vanessa Salazar joined us live to invite students across the Coastal Bend to learn about careers in healthcare at their upcoming event, Inspiring Role Models in the Healthcare Industry.

The Inspiring Role Models event is set to feature various presentations on healthcare industry jobs, door prizes, vendors and Q&A sessions with healthcare professionals. According to Salazar, the goal of the event is to make healthcare careers more accessible and attainable to the community.

"This event's going to middle school, high school students, college students and even adults interested in the healthcare path a better understanding of how to start," Salazar said.

The Inspiring Role Models event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Del Mar College's Richardson Performance Hall. While entry to the event is free, attendees are required to pre-register online.