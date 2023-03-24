Easter Passion Play rehearsals begin this weekend. Here's how to be a part of the tradition.

The 81st Easter Sunrise Passion Play will be on April 9 on the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For 80 years, Corpus Christi residents have gotten up before dawn on Easter Sunday to go to the Corpus Christi Bayfront to watch the Easter Sunrise Passion Play. It's a "stunning depiction" of the life of Jesus Christ.

Editor's Note: The above video is from last year's performance.

This weekend, rehearsals for the 81st annual play will begin and organizers need volunteers!

Organizers are looking for people of all ages that are interesting in being involved in the play this year.

The first rehearsal is Sunday, March 26 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Cole Park Amphitheater. There will be two other rehearsals:

Sunday- April 2 (2:30 p.m.)

Saturday- April 8- Full Day rehearsal (10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Those interested can call Debra at 361-442-6194.

Lunch and drinks will be provided for those who participate.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!