Gulf Coast Humane Society says empty that shelter!

From October 1-8, the Gulf Coast Humane Society will sponsor reduced adoption fees of $50 for all animals that have been at the shelter for over 60 days.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Someone call Alan Holt, because it's about to rain cats and dogs at the Gulf Coast Humane Society – through adoption, of course.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is set to be one of more than 280 shelters across the country to participate in the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" event, an adoption event that aims to help shelter pets find loving, permanent homes.

From October 1-8, the Gulf Coast Humane Society will sponsor reduced adoption fees of $50 for all animals that have been at the shelter for over 60 days.

"It has been a challenging year for our nation's animal shelters," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "The devastating increase in owner surrenders has left thousands of socialized, house-trained and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home."

The BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" event is one of the largest funded adoption events in the country, having helped nearly 118,000 pets find forever homes since 2016.

Although any and all interest is highly appreciated, the BISSELL Pet Foundation and Gulf Coast Humane Society urge families to do thorough research about the adoption process and the needs of their potential pet.

Above all, adoption is a lifetime commitment.

"Even if people don’t end up adopting a pet, we still love people to come in and visit and hopefully tell their friends and family about our organization!” said Director of Marketing and Development, Jackie McCollough.

People who are interested in adopting a pet can find more information at the Gulf Coast Humane Society website.

Can't wait to Empty those Shelters? Just need a furry pick-me-up? Check out some of the pets that you'll meet at the Gulf Coast Humane Society below!

Pet Preview