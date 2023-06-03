Esperanza de Tejas to bring love, hope to Coastal Bend with upcoming events

The goal of Esperanza de Tejas is to provide support to underserved communities – an effort that now reaches across the Coastal Bend thanks to Driscoll Health Plan.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Esperanza de Tejas Founder Brianna Davis joined us live to announce the grand opening of the Mobile Community Connection Center Pop-up event on Mar. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at South Bluff Park.

The Pop-up event is free and open to the public and will provide parents in underserved communities with basic baby necessities such as diapers, formula, clothes and hygiene items.

According to Davis, the Pop-up event is made possible due to a recent partnership between Esperanza de Tejas and Driscoll Health Plan.

The partnership has also helped the nonprofit to expand its diaper bank and Children’s Free Store services from Nueces County to Kleberg, Aransas and San Patricio Counties.

While partnering with Driscoll Health Plan has greatly impacted Esperanza's mission to serve underrepresented communities, there is still a chance for the public to join the cause.