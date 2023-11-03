Eva Longoria makes directorial debut at SXSW with 'Flamin' Hot'

The movie, which is set to premiere on June 9 on Hulu, is Eva Longoria's first feature film.

AUSTIN, Texas — The stars have made it to Austin for the South by Southwest (SXSW) red carpet at the Paramount Theatre. A new film coming this summer will be "Flamin' Hot" for a number of reasons.

Actress and director Eva Longoria makes her feature directorial debut with the film, which features Jesse Garcia playing Richard Montanez, the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos creator, and "Gentefied's" Annie Gonzalez playing his wife, Judy.

The film tells the true story of Montanez, a Frito-Lay janitor who was inspired by his Mexican American heritage to create Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Additionally, "Gentefied" co-creator Linda Yvette Chavez boarded the project for revisions on Lewis Colick's screenplay, according to Deadline.

"I think it surprised me that I had so much confidence coming into this, and that confidence showed up in every way with who I hired and who I passed. And then, you know, who we use for music. And it just trickles down to everybody participating and making an amazing movie," Longoria said.

Garcia is known for his role in 2006 Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner "Quinceañera." He can also be seen in "Under the Same Moon," "Narcos: Mexico," "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series" and "The Avengers."

"Eva and I get along. I can't even pretend to talk trash about Eva. We get along so well that the second we started working together was, we were on the same page, like we're two people cut from the same cloth," Garcia said. "So it was it was easy. Like, we could almost look at each other and I go, 'OK, I got it. I know what you want.'"

As for Gonzalez, aside from her starring role on Netflix's "Gentefied," which was renewed for a second season, the actress's credits include "Vida," "Shameless," "East of the Mountains" and "Good Girls."

The movie will premiere June 9 on Hulu.

