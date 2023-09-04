Festival de Mariachi en la Isla to feature South Texas mariachi talent

The fest kicks off Apr. 13-16 at the TAMU-CC Performing Arts Center with performances by Mariachi las Alteñas, Mariachi de Azteca America and local school groups.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Don't be alarmed if you hear distant, howling cries in a few weeks – that'll just be one of the Grito Contests at Festival de Mariachi en la Isla.

TAMU-CC Mariachi Festival committee members Jim Moore, Amanda Marquez and Dr. Rai Morales joined us live to discuss what's new with this year's fest and how the idea of it came from a trip to Guadalajara, the birthplace of mariachi.

Marquez said, "Just seeing the way that generations of folks in Guadalajara revere mariachi music and it's so ingrained in the culture... in South Texas, it's very similar [in carrying on that tradition]."

It's thanks to that South Texas reverence for mariachi that the Festival de Mariachi continues to thrive well into this year's fest, which runs from Apr. 13-16.

So far, this year's expansive performer lineup including local school mariachis; university-level mariachis from across South Texas; and professional mariachis Mariachi Las Alteñas and Mariachi Azteca de América.

The festival isn't just for musicians, though. The entire community is invited to enjoy live music, an arts & crafts market, food trucks and Grito Contests for children and adults.

Festival de Mariachi en la Isla will take place at the TAMU-CC Performing Arts Center, where tickets can be purchased for the following rates: