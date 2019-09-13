SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to win $600, Fiesta Texas season passes and more, Six Flags is hosting a Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge. Coffin dwellers must brave 30 hours in their coffin alone with "no connection to the outside world".

The event starts at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 and lasts until 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

"Anyone who gets out of their coffin for any reason, with the exception of getting out to participate in the challenges or for the designated bathroom breaks, will be out of the contest," the website says.

Six Flags will also provide coffins, meals random visits by Fright Fest freaks and "elimination challenges" that must be performed in order to stay in the competition.

Requirements include:

Must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid photo ID

Cannot have medical conditions that would make lying in a coffin for 30 hours a risk to health or well-being

Must sign a waiver at check-in

Must be able to lie completely flat and dead still

Must provide own pillow and sleeping bag or blanket.

For more information on the event, such as registration, prizes and more, visit Six Flags Fiesta Texas' website.

RELATED: 'One of America's best pumpkin festivals'

RELATED: Fright Fest is kicking off this weekend at Six Flags Fiesta Texas