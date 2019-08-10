CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local artists and small business owners are gathering for the first-ever "Nightmare on Water Street", a Halloween-themed market showcasing art, food, and fun for the whole family. Organized by The Musing Morenas and hosted by Nueces County Brewing Co., the event also features a safe space for kids to trick-or-treat, with each vendor providing treats for little ones. There will also be costume contests and giveaways. The event is free, and it happens Saturday, October 12, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Nueces Brewing Co., 401 S. Water Street, Corpus Christi.