Coastal Bend Blood Center is 'fishing for donors' Mar. 4

All blood donors at the event will be entered to win a variety of prizes: fishing trips, tickets to local attractions, gift cards and a great many other items.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the name, there's nothing fishy about the Coastal Bend Blood Center's upcoming "Fishing for Donors" Blood Drive.

The "Fishing for Donors" Blood Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mar. 4 at Cavender's Boot City on SPID.

As an incentive for donors to attend the event, the blood drive will also feature a raffle in which all donors will be entered.

Keeping in theme with the blood drive, the top prizes of the raffle will consist of fishing trips and fishing accessories. Other prizes for the raffle will include gift cards from various restaurants, stores and attractions around town, as well as a great many other prizes.

All donors must schedule an appointment prior to donating at the event. Potential donors can do so in the following ways: