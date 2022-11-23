Need a way to work off that Thanksgiving meal? These events are for you!

If you're eating the typical Thanksgiving meal, it can run from around 3,000 to 4,500 calories, according to consumer reports.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Americans can take in up to 3,000 to 4,500 calories at their Thanksgiving celebrations, according to estimates by the Calorie Control Council. A “Dietary Guidelines for Americans” report by the USDA recommends adult females need anywhere from 1,600 to 2,400 calories a day and adult males need anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 calories a day (not just one meal).

There are a few events in the Coastal Bend this weekend to help you get back into an active pattern in your life after that heavy Thanksgiving meal.

Safe Fun-Fit’s The Leftovers 5K/10K

On Saturday, head to Water's Edge Park for the city's Safe Fun-Fit Leftovers 5K/10K. This is a free events, thanks to State Representative Todd Hunter and the City of Corpus Christi.

The workout begins at 7:30 a.m. The Fitness Lane route begins along the seawall at The Water’s Edge, northbound, towards the American Bank Center, with the turnaround just before the barge dock entrance. Walk, jog, run, or bike along the event’s designated 1.5-mile fitness lane (one way). The community partner, H-E-B, will provide fruit and water for all participants.

You can register online here.

Back to Basics Fitness

If you want to start a regular fitness regimen, try the city's ‘Back to Basics Fitness,’ Yoga, or Zumba class. These classes run every Saturday and are limited to 30 participants per class. You can sign up here.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water, as appropriate, for their workout. All participants receive a punch card to record each Saturday attended. A completed punch card is eligible for a prize.

2022 Turkey Derby

If you want to take a swing at winning some awards, head to the Laguna Little League 2022 Turkey Derby on Sat, Nov. 26 from 4 to 9:30 p.m.