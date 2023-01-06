Cool off with Frozen JR. at Harbor Playhouse

The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Temperatures are rising outside but things are looking a little frosty at the Harbor Playhouse.

Join Anna, Elsa, Olaf and all of their friends this month for a magical performance that is made for the whole family. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

"A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa," the play synopsis reads. "When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood."

Benjamin Kindzirsky, who plays fan-favorite Olaf, said he puts his whole heart into his performance.

"I am realy loving the role of Olaf, it really is the perfect role for me and I really feel I embody the character," Kindzirsky said. "I really love seeing the looks on kids' faces when they see Olaf."

Emma Pullin, who plays Anna, has been performing at the Harbor Playhouse since she was 8 years old. She said once she breaks out of her shell, she is a lot like her character.

"I've had a lot of people tell me throughout this journey that I am a lot like my character," Pullin said. Her favorite scene is the opening scene where Anna is introduced and she gets to show her comedic skills.

Elsa is portrayed by Leah Tiner.

"You should expect to see a lot of love on stage," Tiner said. "Ever since I was a little child, I would go to the park in my mom's dresses, throwing wood chips around, singing Let It Go pretending I was Elsa. The fact that I get to do this on stage means so much more to me than anyone could ever know. It feels like my inner child is healing."