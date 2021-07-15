Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias cancels remaining shows after contracting COVID-19

Iglesias made the announcement Thursday which is his birthday.

SAN ANTONIO — Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias announced Thursday that he will be cancelling the remainder of his shows at the Tobin Center due to contracting COVID-19.

In a video on his Twitter page, Iglesias said that he got tested by two different tests and they both came back positive. Iglesias said he started showing symptoms like body aches and chills.

Announcement I didn’t want to make on my bday… #FluffyGotCovid ☹️ pic.twitter.com/Y41jpYuZAt — G a b r i e l - I g l e s i a s (@fluffyguy) July 15, 2021

"Other than that, I feel pretty good," Iglesias said in the video. "My health is pretty good. I've been vaccinated and I credit that to getting me through as quickly as it did."

Iglesias finished off the video by saying he will go back to work as soon as he has three negative tests and urged everyone to try and stay safe.

Thursday is Iglesias's birthday. He said he was happy to have cake even if he couldn't smell it or taste it.

The Tobin Center shared information about how people with tickets will be reimbursed and addressed safety protocols the venue has taken:

"An automatic refund to all ticketholders will occur within the next 24 hours. For ticket holders who have paid by credit card, please allow 3-5 business days for the refund to post to your account. For ticket holders who have paid by check or cash, checks will be mailed within 3-4 weeks. There is no further action necessary for ticketholders. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. If you have any further questions or concerns, please contact the box office via email at tickets@tobincenter.org.