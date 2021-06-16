RodeoHouston George Strait concert tickets appear to already be sold out

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo continues to plan for its big post-COVID return, including a special concert-only performance featuring George Strait.
Ashley McBryde will make her rodeo debut as Strait's featured guest.
The concert will be Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 7 p.m.
Ticket info and links are below, but be warned that as of 10:05 a.m. it appeared the tickets were already sold out.
George Strait ticket information
WHEN: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 10 a.m. (Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m.)
WHERE: Online at rodeohouston.com
From the rodeo: "Mark your calendars, tickets to the George Strait concert-only performance will go on sale Thursday, June 24 at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com. The Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m. and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m."
Ticket pricing
Ticket prices start at $50, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.
- Upper Level: $50-$75
- Loge Level: $89-$119
- Club Level: $189-$229
- Field Level: $179-$209
- Action Seats: $279
- Floor: $279-$459
Organizers said a limit of four tickets per person will be permitted.
All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID; please allow 48 hours for delivery.
To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.
About Ashley McBryde: Arkansas-native and 2019 ACM New Female Artist and CMA New Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde will make her RODEOHOUSTON debut, as special guest for Strait. Praised as “one of country’s sharpest truth-tellers” by Rolling Stone, the four-time GRAMMY® nominee is the only artist to have been nominated for Country Album of the Year by the ACM, the CMA and the Recording Academy in the same award season.