Get wild about reading with La Retama Library's "Into the Wild" event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Retama is hosting their "Into the Wild" reading event. The free event celebrates early childhood literacy, and gives plenty of hands-on activities for young children.
Hosted by the United Way of the Coastal Bend's Success By 6 Coalition, Into the Wild will feature performances, activities, giveaways, storytelling, arts and crafts, and a book signing by children's author Debra Young Hatch.
With all that on the way, it's guaranteed to get your little ones wild about reading!
The event is happening Saturday, Apr. 9 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the La Retama Central Library, 805 Comanche St.
