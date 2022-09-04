Get wild about reading with La Retama Library's "Into the Wild" event

The United Way of the Coastal Bend's Success By 6 Coalition is holding this free event Saturday to celebrate early literacy in young children.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — La Retama is hosting their "Into the Wild" reading event. The free event celebrates early childhood literacy, and gives plenty of hands-on activities for young children.

Hosted by the United Way of the Coastal Bend's Success By 6 Coalition, Into the Wild will feature performances, activities, giveaways, storytelling, arts and crafts, and a book signing by children's author Debra Young Hatch.

With all that on the way, it's guaranteed to get your little ones wild about reading!

The event is happening Saturday, Apr. 9 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the La Retama Central Library, 805 Comanche St.

