'Get your glow on!' 7th Annual SES 5k Glow Run now accepting participants, sponsors

Last year's SES 5k Glow Run saw nearly 800 runners take to the streets of Alice, a feat that St. Elizabeth Elementary School hopes to duplicate this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the going gets tough, the tough get glowing!

Or, at least that's what St. Elizabeth Elementary School does when it comes time for their annual 5k fundraiser.

SES 5k Glow Run Chair Carolina Nisimblat and SES fifth-grader Giovana Teixeira joined us live to shine a light on how to register as a participant or sponsor for this year's Glow Run on March 3.

"I just feel like it's amazing to be out there," said Teixeira. "All those glowing lights just makes you feel like you're in a different place, which is, like, amazing."

The 5k Glow Run welcomes people of all ages and places to participate in the run as both runners and sponsors.

Runners are required to register for the 5k either online or at any of the 5k Glow Run's affiliated locations in Alice. Runner registration costs $25 for adults and $20 for children.

Sponsors can contact Carolina Nisimblat for rates on sponsorship packages via email at 5kglow@sesalice.org or at (361)548-7868 via phone.