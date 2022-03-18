Grab your cloaks and step in to the 'Wizarding World of Science' with Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

Explore a wholly transformed C.C. Museum with your friends and family, where you will put your magic skills to the test!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History will once again transform into a world of magic at The Wizarding World of Science event!

Explore a wholly transformed C.C. Museum with your friends and family, where you will put your magic skills to the test! Magical subjects include Charms, Potions, and the Mystical Arts of Divination. Don't forget to stop by the Trolley Witch Tavern & Candy Shop, the Owl Post, Gamekeeper's Shop, and more!

Attendees can even get sorted into their wizarding house and sent on a special wizarding journey through an enchanted C.C. Museum.

The event will take place Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Special features will include fortune-telling, mystical astrology shows in the Planetarium, Museum LIVE, and more!

Activities will include making your own wand in Dragon Alley, where guests can also interact with live animals and exotic birds. In addition, guests will be enchanted by Museum Shows, featuring a unique interactive performance, where magical characters demonstrate how to cast magical charms, brew potions, and even make objects levitate using science.

The cost of admission for The Wizarding World of Science event is $15 for all guests, including Museum Members, as this is a Signature Museum Event. Children ages two and under are free.

Butter Beer and other edible wizard potions will be available for purchase.

Add-ons, including wizard wands and wand-making kits, specialty food, and beverages, will also be available for an additional cost. Tickets can be pre-purchase online at ccmuseum.com/wizarding.

While attending this event, cosplay is encouraged for all wizards, appropriate for all ages.

The Museum's location is 1900 N. Chaparral St.

